Doing business in style

STYLE IN STORE: Louise Tait can't wait to unveil the stylish goodies and gifts from Australian makers inside her new shop, Studio Style Inside Out.

THE Rose City is set to get a whole lot more stylish with a new store in West Warwick.

Interior designer Louise Tait is bringing her dream of owning her own store with Studio Style Inside Out.

The Warwick local, who comes from a family of antique collectors, said she wanted to offer unique pieces to the Southern Downs.

"As an interior designer my heart lies with good quality, handmade pieces, and I've always wanted to open my own store," Mrs Tait said.

"We own the laundromat next door and had split the main space into two shops and in the past few months I've really gone 'let's do this'.

"I wanted to bring something quirky and different to the Southern Downs.

"I don't want to flood the market with lots of the same items so everyone ends up having the same thing, so I won't be stocking too many of the same pieces.

"The store will be sort of an ever-evolving kaleidoscope of different inventory."

Studio Style Inside Out stocks a range of homewares and gifts, from organic teas to prints and 3D-printed pot plants.

"When I go away to the coast I always love looking in the different boutiques and having a bit of a treasure hunt," Mrs Tait said.

"I'm hoping to sort of recreate that here but a bit more organically.

"To begin with I went on Etsy and began sourcing what different people were making.

"I've got one lady from the Netherlands who does these amazing macrame pieces but the store is mostly stocked with a lot of Australian-made products.

"There may not be something for everyone but I hope people will appreciate what I'm trying to do here."

Mrs Tait said she would offer colour consultations for customers who wanted them, and was happy to try to source particular pieces for customers.

She said while it was daunting to bring the store to life, she had the support of her family behind her.

"It is scary to open you're own shop and not know how people will take it," Mrs Tait said.

"But it's always been a passion of mine and I thought if I don't do it now I might not ever.

"So not only am I hoping to bring great design to the region but I'm also teaching my kids to jump in and go for it.

"My son Max will be assisting in the shop and we'll be open seven days, and to begin with we're hoping to do 9am to 5.30pm and at least two late nights a week.

"I'm really excited to get everything ready and open the shop to reveal what's happening behind these curtains."

Studio Style Inside Out opens on March 4 at Westside Shopping Centre, and will have one $50 gift voucher to give away on the day.

For more information or to enter the draw, find Studio Style Inside Out on Facebook.

For enquiries about products, email louisetaitdesign@gmail.com