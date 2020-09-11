DOING IT FOR THE GIRLS: Club’s new spin on charity event

ON FIELD: Warwick Water Rats player Emily Byrne on the attack in sevens women's rugby union this season. Picture: Gerard Walsh

RUGBY UNION: The Warwick Water Rats are doing it for the girls this weekend, with their annual Ladies’ Day event set to unite the community while raising funds for charity.

The “Spring Soiree” will kick off at 1pm tomorrow down at Risdon Oval, featuring a blockbuster double-header including the women’s Rugby Sevens game and the men’s 15s.

For club secretary Tess Enchelmaier, the event presents a golden opportunity to acknowledge the tiresome commitment of women in sport.

“All women at any level of the sport live such full lives, and rugby is just one part of their life they have to balance while juggling so much other stuff,” Enchelmaier said.

“We’ve got women on our executive board, as coaches, managers, players, spectators, and volunteers, and they’re the lifeblood of the club really.

“Playing rugby may seem inconsequential, but it means a lot more to lots of people – especially in the rural rugby community, playing gives the opportunity to work on their mental health a bit too.”

Tess Enchelmaier and Tiffany Cullen at the Warwick Water Rats Ladies Day 2019. Picture: Elyse Wurm

Funds raised throughout the day will be donated to Little Windmills, a charity helping young children in rural areas travel to bigger cities for vital medical treatment.

Enchelmaier hoped the event would also help inspire the next generation of rugby union players.

“A big thing we’ve been trying to do is invite people into our club culture, and a lot of the league boys who have come over say they’re loving it,” she said.

“We’re a small but passionate club, and I’m hoping people get and enjoy that, and I’m hoping from that we get more spectators, players, and members next year.

“We love rugby, but more than anything we love hanging out with our mates.”

Covid-safe measures and social distancing must be observed.

Tickets are priced at $30 for adults and $20 for children.

