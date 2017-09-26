Doing Warwick proud on the Gold Coast

RECORD HOLDER: Aimee van der Hulst during her days at Warwick State High.

ONE of Warwick's own is looking to make her mark on this week's Australian University Games on the Gold Coast.

Aimee van der Hulst returned to town last week, visiting the town she called home since grade one.

Miss van der Hulst currently studies psychology at Adelaide University, and hopes to move into the sports side of things.

"I would like to be able to help sports people, as it is something I didn't get access to as a child,” Miss van der Hulst said.

"It is a recent and developing industry.

"Athletes need a strong mental preparation, and there is a big difference in performance when somebody is mentally prepared.”

She has left a legacy on the Warwick State athletics scene like not many else have, with standing records in high jump over three different age categories, including 1.6m in 2015.

The former Warwick Redback has also transitioned her athleticism to Australian Rules at university, winning the flag with Adelaide University in the division 4 competition.

This week, she competes in the long jump, high jump and triple jump events.

"I'm very excited to be heading there,” Miss van der Hulst said.

"I've had a coach in Adelaide who has been great, and I'm hoping to come away with a medal.

"Friends have been before and said how enjoyable an event it is.”