Domestic violence assault rates highest in five years

SHOCKING statistics show the rate of domestic violence-related assaults in the Northern Territory now sits at the highest levels in five years.

NT Police Commander Matthew Hollamby revealed this week that family violence assaults in the NT had spiked by 20 per cent in the year ending October 30, with more than half of incidents involving alcohol.

"It's a real sad indictment on the Territory that they've risen by that much," he said.

There were almost 7500 assaults reported to police in the year to October, including 62 per cent of which were domestic violence-related and 51 per cent were alcohol related.

Assaults were up across almost all Territory towns including Katherine (32 per cent), Alice Springs (19 per cent), Tennant Creek (17 per cent) and Darwin (13 per cent).

Cdr Hollamby said year on year property crime was down across most parts of the Northern Territory with the notable exception of Alice Springs.

"That is little comfort to the people that have been victims of the recent crime sprees in both the northern suburbs of Darwin and in Alice Springs," he said. House and commercial break-ins have fallen across the NT in the year to October by 22 per cent and 29 per cent respectively.

Motor vehicle thefts rose by five per cent across the Territory over the same period.

In Alice Springs, property damage offences have increased by 10 per cent.

House break-ins in Alice Springs have also risen by nine per cent, and commercial break-ins are up by five per cent.

Home break-ins have increased by six per cent in Palmerston and are down by 14 per cent in Darwin.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

