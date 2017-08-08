Domino's changes

YUM: A four cheeses pizza is amongst the new additions.

CHANGE is as good as a holiday, and that seems to be the case with a leading pizza brand in Warwick.

Domino's introduced a new look menu on Monday, and a spokeswoman said that the alterations have an aim to continue satisfying customers.

"We are replacing our Chef's Best range with a new premium range of pizzas, which are larger and have noticeably more toppings,” the spokesman said.

"The menu update introduces a simplified range of pizzas, without compromising on quality, plus almost doubling the number of premium range pizzas, to 13.”

This new menu will feature 20 new additions over 20 weeks, and a number of exciting additions were on the way for customers.

"Our new Quality Fresh campaign will ensure we are giving our customers more choice,” the spokeswoman said.

"Research shows our customers value premium ingredients, including rasher bacon, seasoned chicken, smoked leg ham and mozzarella cheese - our new menu delivers on this demand.

"We've got some terrific new recipes and ingredients, which we'll be unveiling, and look forward to doing that soon.”