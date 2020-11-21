Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Donald Trump’s son catches COVID-19

by Frank Chung
21st Nov 2020 9:21 AM

 

Donald Trump Jr has tested positive for coronavirus.

The President's oldest son tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of the week and has been "quarantining out at his cabin since the result", a spokesman told CBS News.

"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesman said.

The 42-year-old had until now managed to escape infection, even after his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle caught the virus in July and his father in October.

It comes just after Andrew Giuliani, the son of Mr Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, announced he had tested positive.

More to come.

 

Originally published as Donald Trump's son catches COVID-19

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 donald trump jr editors picks usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Worker shortage D-day looms over Southern Downs growers

        Premium Content Worker shortage D-day looms over Southern Downs growers

        Rural Littleproud and Furner exchange blows as Mayor calls for ‘blame game’ to be put aside to find real solutions.

        WHAT’S ON: Top 5 Warwick events you can’t miss this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Top 5 Warwick events you can’t miss this weekend

        Whats On There is something for everyone - including everyone’s favourite show treat...

        The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Premium Content The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Health Meet the hidden heroes in race to find COVID-19 vaccine effort

        GALLERY: 2020 Assumption College formal

        Premium Content GALLERY: 2020 Assumption College formal

        News Glitz and glamour abounded as Assumption College’s graduating class farewelled Year...