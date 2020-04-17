‘Donation dumping’ disadvantages most vulnerable

DON’T DUMP, DONATE: Region’s charities warn their donation bins could reach this point if the community doesn’t begin to donate their items more thoughtfully. Picture: Maddelin McCosker

DECLUTTERING and donating unwanted items has become a popular isolation activity, but charities say it has become too much of a good thing.

Almost all the region’s outlets have now closed in line with the government’s coronavirus restrictions, leaving minimal resources.

Dozens of charities across the Southern Downs, such as local branches of Lifeline or The Salvation Army, have been channelling some of the coronavirus donations they receive through GIVIT.

The national charity uses an online “virtual warehouse” system to ensure donated goods go directly to those in need.

Lifeline Darling Downs and South West CEO Derek Tuffield said “donation dumping” had been prevalent and said working with GIVIT enables the community to put their good intentions to use.

“The thing is, one of the first things people do when you’re home and isolated is clean out their cupboards,” Mr Tuffield said.

“I have to say that (our charity bins) have been filling at an absolutely rapid rate, so a lot of people are definitely wanting to declutter.

“GIVIT is a good organisation who are doing really good work – technically we all work together, just the way clients access us varies from charity to charity.”

GIVIT’s online platform lets people looking to donate search their local area to find out which specific items are needed.

GIVIT CEO Sarah Tennant said the coronavirus pandemic has inspired the same wave of goodwill and community spirit as the devastating bushfires over the last summer, but it was critical that donations were given on an as-needed basis.

“As we saw through the outpouring of well-meaning generosity for bushfire-affected communities, unsolicited donated items create mountains of waste and headaches for charities that are forced to use limited finances and volunteers to sort, store, or dispose of the donations,” Ms Tennant said.

“That’s why we’re encouraging people to pledge now and actually exchange the item only when needed in their local area.

GIVIT’s online donation platform is a safe and practical way of donating to those most vulnerable and have been hardest hit by this public health emergency.”

In addition to these specific items, GIVIT also accepts cash donations, 100 per cent of which go towards purchasing essential supplies like toiletries, grocery vouchers, or homeschooling items which are almost universally in-demand.

According to Mr Tuffield, who has seen almost every Lifeline outlet across the region close its doors for the indefinite duration of the pandemic, GIVIT’s online method remains one of the safest ways to give back.

“It’s a really challenging time for all charities at the moment, as it is for all businesses as well, and I’d like to be able to say we’ll be able to reopen our shops as quickly as possible,” he said.

“We’re just watching the state of play at the moment, and we’re just careful to make sure we’re protecting our staff, volunteers, and community as well as possible until this virus passes.”

If you’re in need of assistance and wish to apply for items through GIVIT, click here.

To find out which items are needed by members of the Southern Downs community or any other region, follow this link, or to make an item or cash donation offer, click here.