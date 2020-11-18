Donation to empower Warwick girls brings tears of joy

GENEROUS DONATIONS: The school will be gifted with items of necessity while an additional will help bring sanitary items and handbags to the Warwick organisation. Picture: Kylie Else

AN OVERWHELMING donation from one generous person will help Warwick High students focus on getting the education they deserve.

Education advocate Julie Unwin revealed yesterday in addition to supporting local business one member of the Merry Muster shoppers had donated $1500 of ongoing funds to help supply girls with necessary items such as deodorant, stationery and more.

The $1500 will go straight to the school while another huge donation of sanitary items will go to Mrs Unwin's Share the Dignity campaign.

It all started when Mrs Unwin, prompted by Michelle Marriage, reached out to organiser Kristin Bonner and was immediately blown away by the response.

"She said, 'I think it's a brilliant idea', and next thing I know, I get a phone to saying my car won't be big enough to pick up all the donations," Mrs Unwin said.

"I cried happy tears knowing they were there to help the girls."

Merry Muster in 2019

Mrs Unwin said the Warwick High donation would help ensure the girls could be their best at school.

"Just like the girls with sanitary items, anything that can be a financial help to these girls and remove pressure from the home is a benefit to schools and students," she said.

"The most touching thing is it might help this generation of girls and even the next."

The donations came in time for the launch of the annual It's In The Bag drive this Friday.

"I love that Kristin involved me and that the girls in my town will supported, and from ladies from far away, banding together to help our community," Mrs Unwin said.

Merry Muster had also donated to Stanthorpe wildlife carers and the Warwick Community Van.