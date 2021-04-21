Donkey transforms from childhood friend to kick-ass pet

When her mum first brought home an injured but sweet-natured donkey nearly a decade ago, Sophia Holland never imagined the encounter would spark a lifelong bond with the unique pet.

The Pratten woman said she was only 14 when she first met Kiwi the donkey, who was recovering from a number of injuries after birthing complications and surgery.

After spending every afternoon after school making her new-found friend feel at home and calm, Sophia said it was her mum’s idea to start riding the donkey that truly cemented the pair’s bond.

Pratten resident Sophia Holland said her donkey Matilda's best friend was her husband Liam's horse, named Tinker.

“I grew up riding horses, so I’d always bonded with animals. I don’t know that (my mum) was surprised that I bonded with Kiwi, but maybe how well she went under saddle was a surprise,” Sophia said.

“I find them to be really gentle and soft-natured animals, and they’re very intelligent and sturdy. I fell in love with (donkeys) for all those reasons.”



The unique pet has remained a pivotal part of Sophia’s life, with her buddy Kiwi even making an appearance in her and husband Liam’s wedding day in 2017.

Kiwi the donkey was an instrumental part of owner Sophia's wedding day.

Now caring for and riding her younger donkey Matilda around the Pratten, Warwick, and Leyburn areas, Sophia hoped her story would help others see the animals as pets with personalities rather than just beasts of burden.

“They’re very curious animals and Matilda has the run of our property most days. We can’t leave anything out, because she will be into it,” Sophia said.

“Matilda’s best friend is my husband’s horse Tinker, and we go riding together often and they live in a paddock together.

“I’d just love to see donkeys get a bit more appreciation and recognition, because they’re such beautiful animals.”

