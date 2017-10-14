Donor honoured as Killarney Aged Care grows

IN MEMORIAL: Killarney Memorial Aged Care chairwoman Lyndall McCormack (centre) welcoming members of the Donovan family to the newly opened Lucy Donovan Centre at the facility.

IN MEMORIAL: Killarney Memorial Aged Care chairwoman Lyndall McCormack (centre) welcoming members of the Donovan family to the newly opened Lucy Donovan Centre at the facility. lan Mace

THE $1.1million Lucy Donovan Centre was opened last week at Killarney Memorial Aged Care after construction wrapped up in July.

A former resident of the facility herself, Mrs Donovan was born and raised at Melrose just outside Killarney.

A member of the Howell family she enjoyed painting and one of her works, a seascape, was presented by the Donovan family to hang in the new building.

Chairman of Killarney Aged Care Lyndall McCormack said the Donovans were well known in the district for their community service, and that the Facility was indebted to the late Mr Don Donovan for generous bequests over many years.

"Don often talked about the high standard of care his mother, Lucy, received in Killarney Aged Care,” Mrs McCormack said.

"Don was a private and generous benefactor over many years, and we are very proud to name the building in Lucy's honour.”

Facility manager Janine Hegarty said the new centre provided four new nursing home beds, and a large and modern multipurpose area for residents.

"Killarney Aged Care now has 48 Residential Aged Care Places, provides Home Care Packages and has 8 Independent living units”, Ms Hegarty said.

"With Stage 1 of our future expansions now complete plans for stages 2 and 3 are well underway. This will take us to a total of 56 Aged Care Places.

"Among the features in Stages 2 and 3 will be 30 Large, modern rooms, along with a new state of the art kitchen and laundry.

"A retirement village is also being planned across from our main facility to further enhance our services.”

Fifteen of Mrs Donovan's descendants from around the state, including her son Peter, were invited to Killarney for the event.

Peter recounted stories his mother's hard work on the family property at Koreelah, before she moved back to Killarney, and eventually to Killarney Aged Care in her later life.

Constructed by Roulston Builders, the Lucy Donovan Centre was funded in part by a Federal Government grant.

"The project was on a tight timetable,” Greg Roulston said.

"Despite the flood conditions in January this year, just as the project was starting, we made sure it was ready to move into by the end of June.”

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said the Department of Health and Ageing would invest a further $5.5million over two years into the second stage of construction.

In declaring the building open, Dr Leith Geisel noted the large demand for health and welfare services in the area.

"Our GP service has been operating from rooms at Killarney Aged Care for seven years, and we now see up to 50 patients a week in Killarney,” Dr Geisel said.

"We are working towards having a comprehensive range of quality accommodation available, so our older and disabled citizens do not have to move away from family and friends,” Mrs McCormack said.