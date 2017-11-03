Don't be a boob: get 'em checked

HEALTHY OPTION: BreastScreen radiographer Alfiya Safina is helping hundreds of Southern Downs women access free breast checks through the mobile service at the Warwick Hospital until January.

HEALTHY OPTION: BreastScreen radiographer Alfiya Safina is helping hundreds of Southern Downs women access free breast checks through the mobile service at the Warwick Hospital until January. Sophie Lester

SOUTHERN Downs women are urged to put their health first and book in for a breast screen at the Warwick Hospital.

The BreastScreen Queensland mobile service will be up at the hospital next to McCarthy House, operating five days a week until January 5, offering free screens to women over 40.

Health promotion officer Alexandra Robbins-Hill said the service travelled through the Darling Downs on a two-year cycle.

"One in eight Queensland women will develop breast cancer in their life, with 90 per cent having no family history of the illness,” Ms Robbins-Hill said.

"A breast screen every two years is the best way to detect breast cancer early, well before you or your doctor can feel anything.

"It's fast, it's free for women aged 40 and over, and it could save your life.”

No doctor's referall is required and the free appointments typically take less than 30 minutes.

The imaging machine will press firmly on the breast for about 10 seconds to take the picture.

Radiographer Kathy Blennerhassett said though it was slightly uncomfortable, the technique helped pick up on any abnormalities in the breast tissue.

"We take four photos - two from above and two from the side,” she said.

"The reason we sort of squish the breast is because otherwise we get a blurry distorted picture when we want to see definition.”

If you are due for a two-yearly screen or want to make your first appointment, phone 132 050 or go to breastscreen.qld.gov.au.