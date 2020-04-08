Don’t drop the H in highland

DON’T DROP THE H: Andrew Gale reflects on the time he expected to see traditional island dancing and instead was able to watch a highland dance performance instead.

BACK in the 1990s I had the great pleasure of doing relieving duty with the Water Police at Thursday Island. T.I. for short. In the Torres Strait.

Not many Aussies can find TI on a map. Less ever visit the place. I’ve said it before, but if you get the chance to go there, grab it with both hands.

For those that don’t, it’s a real shame. For those who do, we will remember TI and the surrounding Island communities with real fondness. I’ve spent the time since yearning to return.

It’s only a small island, just 3.5 km2 in size with about 3000 inhabitants. 2/3rds of the population are Torres Strait Islander people with the remaining made up of many state and federal public servants, other visiting workers such as Telstra staff, “bank johnnies”, fishermen, divers and so on.

There’re all the usual sorts of stuff to do recreationally outside of work. Sports, fishing and quite a few pubs and clubs as well.

About half the time I was away on the patrol boat. As a young bloke away from home, the rest of the time was mostly spent at the various pubs and clubs. So much of it so, even I began to get sick of endlessly drinking beer. I began looking for other things to do.

I was staying with the Sergeant and his family. One night at dinner his partner and her kids were discussing the next day’s activity, a local cultural event.

The kids were taking part in a bit of “island dancing”. My ears pricked up, we chatted, and I decided to tag along.

Who wouldn’t like to see a bit of local culture!? I’d seen some stuff on the outer islands and it was great. I’d even gotten up and joined in when invited and strutted my stuff at one island, much to the local islander’s amusement.

The dancers told stories. There were even some about air battles of WWII that were fought there.

With great costumes and head dress’s featuring Japanese and Allied planes. The dancers moving around each other as if in an aerial dogfight. It was fascinating.

The next day we walked down to the local community centre where the dancing was to take place.

The place was packed, and I had to stand near the back. I looked out the window where the performers, mostly kids were preparing.

But instead of wearing traditional costumes of the Torres Strait variety as I expected.

These kids were all in kilts! Just then the music started. Instead of drums, clapping and singing I heard the bagpipes!

The penny dropped.

It wasn’t “Island Dancing” it was letter H-dropped “ ’ighland dancing.” I’d seen enough of my sisters doing this to last me a lifetime. So much for local culture.

Oh well, back to the pub then it was!