Don't dump pets for holiday fun

LEFT BEHIND: Pound numbers don't need to increase during the next fortnight.

ENJOY the school holiday break with family without making a reckless decision in regards to pets.

That's the message from Southern Downs Ark President Ann Simon, who has seen too many animals been unnecessarily dumped at the pound over holiday periods.

"It's very frustrating with the way some people treat their animals, and the lack of care being shown by some,” she said.

"In school holidays, some people will go away and not know what to do with their pet, so they just dump it at the pound.”

Despite a good rate of re-homing abandoned and lost animals, recent statistics indicate the Council is still taking in 40 to 50 animals monthly.

Southern Downs Regional Council's Manager of Environmental Services, Mr Tim O'Brien informed the Warwick Daily News that most of these animals being given to the pound are household pets that are unregistered and not microchipped, making it much harder to find their owner.

Approximately 80% of animals that come into the pound are surrendered at the 24-hour drop boxes at the Council, with the remainder caught by Council or local citizens.

Whilst there is a 95% rate of rehoming animals, the issue of numbers coming through the doors is an issue that places strain on the resources parties entrusted with the dumped animals.

Southern Downs Ark is without a shelter, and currently experiencing a shortage of foster carers that can provide temporary homes until the animals can find a permanent home.

Mrs Simon identified a need for more volunteers to help re-home animals, and urged people to assist if they can.

"We could save more dogs or cats if we had more foster carers, but because we don't have a shelter, every animal that is taken out of the pound or gets surrendered to us must be taken to somebody's private home and looked after until they can be adopted,” she said.

"We give foster carers full support by supplying all food, blankets and all the vet work, so there's no actual financial cost to volunteers,” Mrs Simon said.

"All they have to provide is a loving, secure home. The big factor is fencing, as we can't have dogs escaping onto the street.”

Despite a positive rehoming rate, the harsh reality of people leaving their household cats and dogs at the pound is that there is a chance they mightn't make it.

Mrs Simon said her group endeavours to save these animals, however their resources are stretched.

"A lot of the time we take dogs and cats off death row from the pound in Warwick and Stanthorpe. We're the only Warwick based rescue that works with the pound,” she said.

"We take surrenders as well, but we always take preference to the pound animals.

"We've got about 17 dogs in care and roughly 20 cats as well, which is what we do, however it's very hard to find foster carers for the animals.”

A recently introduced Queensland Dog Breeder Register introduced last month will aim to prevent puppy farms entering the Southern Downs region, making it illegal to supply dogs without a breeder supply number.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said residents have been positive in their approach to the new legislation.

"Southern Downs residents have been very proactive in registering in line with the new laws,” she said.

"We don't want to have to come down heavy-handed on people, which is why we want to liaise with people and find out their situation, as our role is to be understanding with our residents. We will contact breeders if there is a report and investigate allegations.”

Mrs Simon is hopeful that the new breeding register will provide better conditions for dogs.

"I'm not sure how they're going to police it, but I hope they can and I hope it does work,” she said.

"I have a few fears about it, because sometimes when you put pressure on people it makes them do horrible things.

"One good thing is that I would rather people bring in animals at the pound, than doing the alternative, because if they're brought to the pound at least we can save them and try to find them a good home.”