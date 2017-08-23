Don't miss out on your chance to vote

ALL Australians who want to participate in the marriage equality postal survey need to be eligible and enrolled with the Australian Electoral Commission by 11.59pm tomorrow, August 24.

This can be done online here.

To be eligible you must be an Australian citizen or eligible British subject, 18 years or older and have lived at your current address for at least one month.

If you are enrolled to vote, but have moved since the last election, you will need to update your address on the AEC website.

In September, Australians will have the chance to vote on the issue if whether same-sex couples should be allowed to marry.

The postal survey will only ask a single question, which can only be answered with a Yes or a No.

The question is: Do you support a change in the law to allow same-sex couples to marry?

The postal vote is voluntary, the results are non-binding and the Government is not legally required to enact the result.

The same-sex marriage survey forms will be mailed out on Tuesday, September 12.

Australians are being urged to return their completed survey by post to the AEC by October 27.