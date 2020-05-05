Doorknock appeal goes digital during virus

DIGITAL DOORKNOCK: There will be no doorknock this year as the Salvation Army move their Red Shield appeal online amid coronavirus shutdowns.

THE Salvation Army have made a “radical” change to their annual Red Shield Appeal this year, launching a Digital Doorknock while strict coronavirus regulations remain in place.

It’s the first time in its 55-year history doorknockers won’t be able to take to the streets raising money for community programs.

The national doorknock typically takes place over the last weekend in May, and was scheduled for May 23 this year, however Southern Downs core officer captain Richard Hardaker said donations were already being accepted.

“We actually have a web page where people can donate and sign up to become members,” he said.

“Specifically for the Southern Downs, we’re aiming to raise $5000.”

Mr Hardaker said the change to an online appeal was a “radical move” for the organisation which has become recognisable by its red shield.

The Red Shield Appeal is the largest donation drive for the organisation, which helped numerous families across the Downs last year.

“Last year, one of the things we did was hampers for Christmas and toys for families, so that’s where the money we raise will go,” Mr Hardaker said.

“We helped 63 families last year.

“We can’t do some of the work we do here without that money.”

The move online has caused some uncertainty for Mr Hardaker who is sceptical as to how many donations the organisation will receive without tangible donation tins.

“I’m optimistic in raising the same amounts that we have raised before,” he said.

“I don’t think as many people have access to the online networks and there are some elderly people who don’t have mobile phones.

“We would normally also have a static site set up but we’re not doing that this year because it’s a non-contact appeal.”

Despite changes to the major donation drive, Mr Hardaker said stores across the Southern Downs would reopen today, in line with the government’s directive on non-essential shopping.

“Once it was announced that we were allowed to reopen clothing shops, we just figured we’d do it,” he said.

“We had shut our stores early than most anyway to protect the community.”

Stores across the region will continue to accept donations and will apply strict social distancing and hygiene measures in all stores.

“We already wash and disinfect everything already,” Mr Hardaker said.

“But we’ve put strict hygiene measures in our stores to protect the community and our volunteers.”

To donate to the Red Shield Appeal, follow the link www.digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au/signup.