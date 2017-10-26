News

Doors close early amid renos

NEW LOOK: John Duggan Chemist will be rebranding to a Priceline Pharmacy on November 14.
NEW LOOK: John Duggan Chemist will be rebranding to a Priceline Pharmacy on November 14. Sophie Lester
Sophie Lester
by

WARWICK will be out one of its pharmacies for more than a fortnight from tomorrow.

John Duggan Chemist announced it would be shutting its doors tonight from 7pm.

The team behind the store will be rebranding under the Priceline Pharmacy banner and reopening on November 14.

Management had expected to remain open in their current location ahead of the shift next month.

All scripts and Webster packs will be stored at Warwick Discount Drug Stores until the shop reopens.

Priceline Warwick will have raffles, cakes and more for their grand opening from 8.30am.

Topics:  rose city shoppingworld warwick business warwick development

Warwick Daily News
STORM CHAOS: Crash, power lines down, grassfire

STORM CHAOS: Crash, power lines down, grassfire

WARWICK firecrews are spread thin after three separate incidents in the space of half an hour

Man hit by tractor near Warwick

EN ROUTE: A second ambulance crew has been called to a private property at Clintonvale.

Patient transported from a private property in a serious condition

Extra police in Warwick to patrol rodeo

ON PATROL: Big crowds are expected across the rodeo nights this weekend.

Personnel from Brisbane, Toowoomba coming in for rodeo weekend.

Rodeo superstar Fallon Taylor has landed in Warwick

GIDDY UP: Miss Rodeo Canada Ali Mullin, Miss Rodeo Australia Emma Deicke, Fallon Taylor, 2018 Miss Rodeo Australia entrant Nikea Coulson, Miss Rodeo Australia 2016 Katy Scott and 2018 Miss Rodeo Australia entrant Kate Taylor catch up at the APRA Heritage Centre.

The Queens are ready to rodeo

Local Partners