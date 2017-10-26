Doors close early amid renos

NEW LOOK: John Duggan Chemist will be rebranding to a Priceline Pharmacy on November 14.

Sophie Lester

WARWICK will be out one of its pharmacies for more than a fortnight from tomorrow.

John Duggan Chemist announced it would be shutting its doors tonight from 7pm.

The team behind the store will be rebranding under the Priceline Pharmacy banner and reopening on November 14.

Management had expected to remain open in their current location ahead of the shift next month.

All scripts and Webster packs will be stored at Warwick Discount Drug Stores until the shop reopens.

Priceline Warwick will have raffles, cakes and more for their grand opening from 8.30am.