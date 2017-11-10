DOORS CLOSING: Future of churches hangs in the balance

END OF AN ERA: Yangan's Jenny Bryant is concerned losing the church will give the town one less place for local people to gather together.

END OF AN ERA: Yangan's Jenny Bryant is concerned losing the church will give the town one less place for local people to gather together. Kerri Burns-Taylor

TWO Southern Downs churches, built when the roads were dirt and people had to travel by buggy, are likely to close for good.

The future of St Luke's Anglican Church at Freestone and St Peter's Anglican Church at Yangan hangs in the balance, with public meetings tomorrow to consider shutting doors.

Monthly services are held at both churches, but Reverend Rod Winterton said community support had been lacking, with each church only welcoming three or four people to a service, six on a good day.

Rev Winterton said the attendance at Freestone had been slowly dwindling, while the decline at Yangan had been more dramatic over the past couple of years.

"The community have decided they don't use the church at all and the people that look after the church are getting elderly,” he said.

"It's very sad, there's a lot of history and a lot of emotion involved and a lot of memories with these churches.”

Rev Winterton said it cost thousands of dollars to maintain the buildings.

Despite multiple appeals to the community through flyers and events, Rev Winterton said any support had been short-lived.

If the outcome of the meeting is to close the churches then the final services could occur early next year.

The buildings will then be put on the real estate market.

"Otherwise we're keeping a memorial there for the sake of somebody's memories and that's not what the church is about,” Rev Winterton said.

"A church isn't a building, it's a community that gathers in the building.

"So when that community ceases to be, or dwindles to the point where it can no longer function then the building is just a building.”

Yangan parishioner Jenny Bryant said she was concerned closure would detract from the "village feeling” of the town.

"It's people that close churches, they vote with their feet by not walking in and sitting down,” she said.

"Things change and maybe it'll emerge in a different form but

it's been falling away since the 1970s.”

The meetings on Saturday will be held at St Luke's, 185 Paynes Rd, Freestone, at 10.30am while the meeting at St Peter's, King St, Yangan, will take place at 2pm.

The public is invited to attend with a meeting for parishioners to be held after the public gathering.