DOS AND DONT’S: This weekend in Warwick

SO MUCH TO DO!: Find out where you can grab a sit-down drink this weekend.

EVEN as state restrictions ease back into the 'new normal' over this weekend, what is open is still a business-by-business decision.

That why the Daily News has rounded up a comprehensive list of things to get up to from this afternoon:

Rent a movie

WHILE cinemas are now free to reopen abiding by a four-square-metre rule, Warwick Twin Cinemas won't show any big screen blockbusters yet.

There is still no set date for the reopening of the local cinema, but Netflix is always a good back up option.

Grieve a loved one

AS OF this Tuesday, funerals can have up to 100 mourners.

For our Warwick Burstows chapel, this means 38 people, with room for another 25 in the reception area and up to 100 outside.

Burstows Funeral Care can now have up to 100 visitors.

House parties limit

THERE is still a 20 person limit on adults from different households allowed to visit another home, but as of July 10, 100 people may gather in your home.

Visit nan and pop

AGED-CARE services across the Southern Downs will be able to receive an unlimited number of two-person visits a day, as well as head out into the community for events with up to 20 people.

Akooramak aged care will also be reopen to unlimited visits.

Food courts still closed

Rose City Shoppingworld's food courts are still closed this weekend but relief is on the way with reopening planned for July 10.

Get physical

ALL Warwick gyms are now open, but the hours and restrictions may vary.

Ironside Industry will only be open when staffed, Voyage Fitness will have limited classes and only open to those who resumed membership.

WIRAC will have reduced classes and equipment, and require online booking.

WIRAC pools are also closed for winter maintenance.

It is best to contact your gym for tailored information.

Ironside Industry owner Diba Heinrich said they were open with restrictions.

Grab a drink at the pub

Most pubs across the Southern Downs are reopen now, and allowing patrons to sit down and have a meal with a drink.

Up to 20 people are allowed per room.

For a full list, check out our pubs list.

Stay with in Queensland

TRAVEL is still restricted to within state borders, but with an unlimited distancing regulations among the state, the choices of travel are almost endless.

Interstate travel is tentatively expected to commence on July 10, pending medical advice.