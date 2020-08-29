DOUBLE TROUBLE: Police charge two drug drivers in two hours

CAUGHT OUT: Police charged two people with drug driving today. Picture: Valerie Horton

CAUGHT OUT: Police charged two people with drug driving today. Picture: Valerie Horton

POLICE officers have charged two motorists with drug driving within almost as many hours on Warwick roads today.

At 10.05am, a 40-year-old Stanthorpe man was intercepted by police on Victoria St, where he allegedly tested positive for a relevant drug.

Later this morning at 11.55am, police pulled over a 54-year-old Stanthorpe woman on Freestone Rd, who also allegedly returned a positive drug test.

Police do not believe the two cases were related.

The 40-year-old man will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on October 14.

The woman's court date has not been set.