CAUGHT OUT: Police charged two people with drug driving today. Picture: Valerie Horton
CAUGHT OUT: Police charged two people with drug driving today. Picture: Valerie Horton
Crime

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Police charge two drug drivers in two hours

Jessica Paul
29th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
POLICE officers have charged two motorists with drug driving within almost as many hours on Warwick roads today.

At 10.05am, a 40-year-old Stanthorpe man was intercepted by police on Victoria St, where he allegedly tested positive for a relevant drug.

Later this morning at 11.55am, police pulled over a 54-year-old Stanthorpe woman on Freestone Rd, who also allegedly returned a positive drug test.

Police do not believe the two cases were related.

The 40-year-old man will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on October 14.

The woman's court date has not been set.

