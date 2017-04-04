Doughnut delight for store's regulars

SWEET TREATS: Donut King franchisees Paul and Frances Scerri are back up and running in their new store.

IT WAS a regal welcome back for regular customers at Warwick Donut King yesterday.

Franchisees Frances and Paul Scerri reopened their new-look store in the Rose City Shoppingworld food court yesterday morning.

"We had all our old regulars there when we opened at 8am,” Mrs Scerri said.

"We've sold lots of doughnuts today - it's unusual to be sold out by 3pm but we're nearly there.”

Rose City Shoppingworld marketing manager Louise de Lissa said more details of the centre redevelopment would be unveiled this week.