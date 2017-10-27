Downed lines cause power outages after storm

Two power lines came down during the storm.

Two power lines came down during the storm. Vanessa Jarrett

FALLEN power lines caused havoc for traffic on the Warwick-Allora Rd late yesterday afternoon and resulted in power cuts to thousands of residents in the area.

A brief, violent storm with high winds caused two power lines to fall across the road and train tracks after 4pm yesterday.

Warwick Fire Station officer Darren Welsh said the road was blocked in both directions for more than an hour.

"When we arrived it appeared the lines were no longer live,” he said.

"Our job initally was to block off traffic and make sure no one was injured, stuck or trapped by the power lines.

"Then we wait until Ergon arrived and offered our assistance if required.

"They isolated the lines and worked on fixing and suspending lines again.”

Power was interrupted to 1970 customers in Allora, Berat, Clintonvale, Deuchar, Ellinthorp, Forest Springs, Freestone, Gladfield, Glengallan, Goomburra, Hendon, Maryvale, Mount Marshall, Talgai and Victoria Hill from 4.21pm due to a fault on the sub-transmission line from the Warwick bulk supply substation to the Allora substation.

Ergon corporate communications manager Rod Rehbein said an initial attempt to re-energise the line was unsuccessful.

"So crews carried out tests at the Warwick substation before a second attempt to re-energise the line was successful at 5.37pm,” he said.

"There was no damage that required repair in the end, but obviously something that caused the power to go off in the first place and then not successfully re-energise at the first attempt.

"There can be a number of possibilities for that during a storm, including lightning strikes and tree branches or other objects being blown into powerlines.”

Mr Rehbein said it was not known what specifically caused the protection system to operate as designed during the storm to protect the network and as a community safety mechanism.

"It's not unusual for this to occur during storms, though in most cases either the initial attempt to re-energise will be successful or there will be damage that requires repair,” he said.

"There was a much smaller outage in number terms that related to the fallen power lines across Warwick-Allora Back Road. Forty customers in Allan, Rosehill and Warwick had their power supply interrupted from about 4.20pm until 9pm.”

Crews also removed a tree from a line to reinstate power to 34 customers around Legume whose power was interrupted from 5.15pm to 9.24pm.