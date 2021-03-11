Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Download your 2021 NRL tipping chart here
Download your 2021 NRL tipping chart here
Rugby League

Download your 2021 NRL tipping chart

11th Mar 2021 8:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

In a mad dash to organise your NRL tipping competition ahead of season kick-off? We have you covered.

Download your tipping poster here, with the entire 2021 NRL fixture attached and slots for 37 different tipsters.

Just click on the graphic below and a PDF of the chart will automatically pop up. Click download, then print your poster and you're on your way.

Can the Kevvie Walters-led Broncos rebound from their worst season in history or will the star-studded Titans emerge as Queensland's new NRL heavyweight?

Download your tipping chart below.

 

 

Originally published as Download your 2021 NRL tipping chart

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

nrl rugby league sport tipping tipping chart

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Ticket to recovery’: Half-price airfare bonanza

        Premium Content ‘Ticket to recovery’: Half-price airfare bonanza

        Travel The Federal Government has announced a $1.2b tourism recovery package including covering half the cost of a ticket to Australia’s top holiday destinations.

        SDRC makes call on $47M botanical gardens proposal

        Premium Content SDRC makes call on $47M botanical gardens proposal

        News The potential project has divided Southern Downs councillors and residents alike...

        Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

        Premium Content Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Man abuses partner, hides keys to prevent escape

        Premium Content Man abuses partner, hides keys to prevent escape

        Crime The Warwick man claimed he didn’t want his partner to drive away from their...