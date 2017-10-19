Downs artist takes out coveted mural competition

Kerry Nicholson (right) with son Jack in front of their winning mural.

A TALENTED mural artist with strong ties to the Southern Downs has won the 2017 New Zealand Open Air Art Mural Competition.

Toowoomba's Kerry Nicholson, along with son Jack took out first place with their painting, Windows of Opportunity.

The competition, which took place in the town of Katikati, had a winning prizemoney of $7000 as well as the coveted June Carlton Memorial Trophy

Mr Nicholson said the painting was designed by his teenage son.

"Jack is in Year 12 and off to study graphic design next year,” he said.

"He's a really clever person and I believe he'll go far.

"The theme was The Future is our Children and Jack's design was great - there was a sort of double meaning to it.

"Like, have your dream and you might get there one day.”

The winning mural by Kerry and Jack Nicholson. Contributed

Mr Nicholson said he's been painting since he was a child.

"I used to draw all over my mum's dining room table,” he said.

"It's what I've been doing for over 40 years.”

Currently Mr Nicholson is working on a mural with another son Daniel, that would make eyes water with its sheer scale.

Pittsworth business owner Lionel Moore has commissioned Kerry to paint the wall that runs the length of his business premises on the Gore Highway.

"It's 130m long and 3.5m high,” Mr Nicholson said.

"And it's the second time I've done it, the first time was about 15 years ago,” he said.

"It's split into about 20 panels, each 6m long, and I'm treating each as an individual painting.

"It's a historical timeline of the region, from the indigenous owners to the current day.

"I'm about halfway through, it's taking a while, but Mr Moore has been very patient.”

Mr Nicholson is also currently painting a mini-mural, a qualifying painting for an upcoming mural in Roturua, New Zealand.

"Basically you do a small version of the painting you want to do andsend it off and they select the ones they want,” he said.

"Fingers crossed it's makes the cut, the prize for this competition is $15,000, which would be lovely.”

Another work by Kerry Nicholson. Contributed

The one competition in Australia where a win has eluded Mr Nicholson is the annual International Mural Fest in Sheffield, Tasmania.

Mr Nicholson has been five times and finsihed second twice.

"I've been to about 17 competitions, with a few wins,” he said.

"The Katikati win was the second win for 2017.

"And I really wasn't expecting to win that one.

"I thought mine was the best but there were a couple of others that I thought might take it.

"I've been to a lot of these things and I always tell newcomers to not let their feelings get hurt if they don't win.

"In the end it comes down to the judge's favourite.”

Mr Nicholson said his great-grandfather was the first person buried in Allora cemetery.

"It's my Mum's hometown and my brother Malcolm, who is also a fine artist, still lives there.”