Downs business success story hangs up apron

SELLING STAKE: After almost 15 years in charge, Grant Lollback is moving on from Allora Butchery. Jonno Colfs

IT'S the end of an era in Allora and, for Grant Lollback as he prepares to hang up his butcher's apron for the last time, there's finally time to reflect on how he turned a one-man enterprise into an award- winning business.

Yesterday marked Mr Lollback's final day as owner of Allora Butchery after a tenure of almost 15 years.

"It's probably starting to sink in a bit now,” he said.

"People have been dropping by this week, giving their best wishes and saying thanks, which has been lovely.

"I think that's the part I'll miss the most, the interactions with my customers - this community has really got behind me over the years and I thank them so much for that support and friendship.”

Mr Lollback said he was proud of what the business had achieved during the years.

The shop, in Herbert St, is plastered with plaques, certificates and dozens of trophies, signifying a nearly unbeatable record at food and butchery competitions.

"We've achieved a lot and had some great successes,” he said.

"People have come from as far as the Gold Coast just to try our award-winning sausages.”

Mr Lollback said from the moment he purchased the business in 2003, he was always looking to grow it.

"There was a definite turning point in the process though,” he said.

"I saw Tom O'Toole speak at a butcher's conference about 10 years and it filled me with ideas.”

Mr Lollback realised in order to grow the business, it would need to evolve from the traditional butcher shop.

"The first thing I did was hire an incredible chef/cook in Melissa Willett,” he said.

"We started making pre-prepared meals and began entering competitions, which ensured we worked for months on end to perfect our entries.

"These things took us to the next level, it was something for a small shop and we ended up expanding into the shop next door.”

Today, these meal ideas and pre-packaged dinners are commonplace and Mr Lollback said new ideas like these were needed to stay competitive.

As for the future without his butcher's shop, Mr Lollback said he looked forward to some family time.

"It's time to step back and have a bit of a spell,” he said.

"I've got a bit of time to look at the options and see what's next - I've already been offered a few jobs.

"But firstly I can finally get to all those jobs around the house I've been meaning to do for 10 years.”