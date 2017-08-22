Downs on red alert for fire

LEYBURN FIRE: Seven Queensland Fire and Emergency Services units were on scene.

IT'S time to get your bushfire survival plan in order.

That is the message from the Rural Fire Service after winds sparked a number of fires across the Darling Downs over the weekend.

Bushfire season officially began on August 1, but a number of recent incidents has emphasised the need to be extra prepared.

"A lot of fires that have been in the area have been due to an exceptionally dry and warm winter,” regional manager for the Rural Fire Services Tony Johnstone said.

"Fires start a lot easier in those conditions.”

Mr Johnstone said that fires can be spread with the smallest of sparks, indicating that people need to be extra vigilant in the conditions.

"A little fire started by something small like a lawnmower can run away once it gets into dry grass,” he said.

"This is a problem, particularly in windy conditions.

"When something like that happens and a fire is present, don't call your local fire station, call 000 immediately.

"People need to be aware that if there is a fire on their property, they have a responsibility to control, monitor, extinguish and report the incident.

"Even if the fire leaves their boundary, they still have a responsibility to help their neighbour.

"If everyone can do something, it will keep fires small, and prevent them from spreading.”

The warning comes after incredible scenes emerged from the Historic Leyburn Sprints on Saturday evening as a fire threatened to overshadow the on-course action.

Gas cylinders exploded early during a fire in the camping area at Leyburn, with the high winds experienced throughout the evening spreading the flames.

Historic Leyburn Sprints president Tricia Chant said it was the first time they'd experienced a fire at the event.

"The campground fire on Saturday night was very unfortunate, especially, of course, for the owners of the ute, camper-trailer and tents that were lost,” Mrs Chant said.

"Thankfully, there were no injuries.

"The Leyburn volunteer Bush Fire Brigade responded quickly and managed the situation until fire brigades from Clifton and Toowoomba arrived to finally quell the fire and ensure there was no further risk to fellow campers.

"We've had an initial post-event debrief with the fire authorities and as a matter of course will review prevention and management procedures before the next event in 2018.

"This was the first time in the Sprints' 22-year history we've experienced anything like this and we'll work hard to ensure it doesn't happen again.

"The Sprints organisers thank all the fire brigade personnel for their very professional response.”

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said that crews responded quickly to the blaze.

"Fire crews were called to the fire on MacIntyre St at 8.30pm,” she said.

"Four urban crews and one rural crew made their way to the incident.

"The fire was extinguished, with everybody accounted for.

"One ute, one camper trailer, one quick-erect gazebo and three tents were destroyed in the fire.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

"Crews conducted damage assessment and liaised with the community to ensure that all campsites were safe.”

Medical assessments were conducted at the venue, however nobody sustained injuries during the incident.

Earlier in the day, a grass fire ignited on Milmerran Leyburn Rd near Canal Creek, after wind gusts unseated a rider from his motorcycle.

Unable to pick up his bike due to the fall, the exhaust sparked a grass fire, which spread out about 200 metres due to the heavy winds on the day.