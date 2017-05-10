Downs ratepayer's call to clarify levy hike

NEW PROJECTS: Southern Downs Regional Council has been given almost $3 million through the Works for Queensland funding.

A SOUTHERN Downs ratepayer says she is disappointed by the lack of readily available public information about a levy rise that is set to impact some property owners.

Tannymorel resident Emma Wright said she felt not enough information was openly available about the Emergency Management Levy, a fee collected by Southern Downs Regional Council on behalf of the State Government to subsidise the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

Mrs Wright said the attendance of a State Government representative at a council draft budget information session last Wednesday night was poorly advertised and closed early.

"I left home at Tannymorel at 5.30 to get to Allora for the meeting by 6.10 but found the hall empty and abandoned,” Mrs Wright said.

"You would think that if a State Government representative was going to be there to speak about the levy, they would give everyone more notice, but I didn't see it advertised anywhere until a couple of hours beforehand.

"It would have been the best opportunity to hear the news from the horse's mouth.”

Mrs Wright said she believed there needed to be more advice and clarity about how the levy is charged.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said affected property owners had already been notified of the changes by letter and she believed the meeting was well advertised.

"The other councillors and I arrived in Allora at about 5.30pm and we went around and talked to people on the street and at local businesses beforehand,” CrDobie said.

"There was one couple who arrived at 6pm to attend the meeting and we answered their questions and they spoke at length with the State Government representative about the levy.

"We then left at about 6.20pm for the Warwick councillors to attend the Business Network of Warwick event that night.”