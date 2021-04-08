RUGBY LEAGUE: The new QRL RISE Player Development Program for U13-15 players is up and running in Queensland with over 1000 aspirational players already registered to one of the 19 programs offered statewide, including Warwick.

Originally developed by Mal Meninga with support from elite coaches such as Neil Henry and Brad Donald, the new QRL Pathway Program replaces the previous representative process involving the selection of representative teams, instead offering an opportunity designed to provide more players with access to coaching and knowledge to support their development.

Increasing the number of players who are eligible for the program is aligned to evidence that recommends avoiding the selection of small groups of players during early teenage years as often selection is biased towards players who physically mature ahead of other participants of the same age.

The RISE Player Development Program was developed in partnership with the NRL, and provides Queensland with an aligned and evidenced based approach to developing lifelong participants of Rugby League, not to mention the Intrust Super Cup, BHP Premiership, NRL and Maroons players of the future.

For more information visit qrl.com.au/rise.

Warwick RISE Program Details

The cost of $150 includes South West Mustangs training, training T-shirt, and cap.

Session times/dates:

– Session 1 – 24 April Toowoomba SHS – Toowoomba 10am – 3.00pm

– Session 2 – 16 May Collegians/Suburbs JRL Clubs – Warwick 10am – 3.00pm

– Session 3 – 6 June Collegians/Suburbs JRL Clubs – Warwick 10am – 3.00pm

– Session 4 – 18 July Collegians/Suburbs JRL Clubs – Warwick 10am – 3.00pm

– Session 5 – 15 Aug Collegians/Suburbs JRL Clubs – Warwick 10am – 3.00pm

– Carnival – Inter Program Carnival 18 Sept (all players meet at Dalby)

Originally published as Downs rugby league talent gets the chance to RISE