Downs sports feel pressure from virus spread

SEASON ON HOLD: Southern Downs Football Academy have postponed their training sessions until after Easter due to coronavirus.

AMID growing concerns of spreading and contracting coronavirus, the Southern Downs Football Academy have moved to postpone upcoming training sessions until after Easter.

It was a decision Academy director Tim Gaske said wasn’t made lightly, with the impact on children, coaches and parents taken into consideration.

“A lot of thought went into it all, all the executives spoke about it,” he said.

“We just thought it was in the best interest of everyone. We’d rather be proactive than reactive.

“Everyone’s health interests are at heart first, if people come second then we don’t have football at all.”

It’s one of the first postponements of training sessions from clubs across the region, as officials continue to have tough conversations about whether to proceeded as business as usual.

The opening round of the Toowoomba Rugby League is in doubt, which would affect the Warwick Cowboys home game against Oakey.

The first round of the Toowoomba Rugby League season is scheduled to begin this weekend, however chairman Rex Zeeman said there is the potential for it to be postponed.

“As far as the impact and management from the local league point of view, there has been no decision made at this stage,” Zeeman told the Daily News at the time of print.

“We’re waiting for advice from Queensland Rugby League and it’s best they make a fully informed decision.

“We’d all love for the footy to go ahead but we’ll just have to wait and see.”

With the possibility to draw large crowds, Zeeman said if a decision was made by QRL it would impact all games, not just those which can draw crowds of more than 500 people.

“From memory, Goondiwindi are hosting Dalby at home which would be a bit of an attraction – they always get a good crowd on a Saturday night,” he said.

“Newtown are returning to the competition and they’re playing rivals Souths on which would get some attention.

“There are games that have the possibility to draw quite a big crowd.”

As COVID-19 continues to unfold, Gaske said the Academy would monitor and reassess the situation over Easter.

“I really think the health and wellbeing of all the kids needs to come first,” Gaske said.

“We have to take accountability and responsibility for everyone we’re working with.

“It’s unfortunate but it’s just something we’ve got to do.”

At the time of print, the Daily News understands that several clubs and carnivals across the region are discussing whether to proceed.

A decision was made yesterday afternoon by Queensland Education to cancel the upcoming Queensland School Sport swimming championship scheduled for March 23 to 28.

Downs Rugby have issued a statement and are currently in discussions “on how best to proceed with the 2020 season”.

However Queensland Rugby issued a statement suspending all affiliated and sanctioned community competitions until May 2.