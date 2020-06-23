Dozens of people tested for COVID-19 every day in Warwick

There have been no active cases in the region since March but the Darling Downs PHN are remaining vigilant with testing.

There have been no active cases in the region since March but the Darling Downs PHN are remaining vigilant with testing.

RESPIRATORY clinics in the Darling Downs Health region show no signs of slowing down, with thousands of people tested for coronavirus over the past couple of months.

The Darling Downs and West Moreton Primary Healthcare network revealed the respiratory clinic on Guy St in Warwick is still conducting 20 to 30 tests per day, and will continue to do so until otherwise directed.

“It’s not just about testing though, it’s about a safe place to go if you have cold symptoms,” PHN CEO Merrilyn Strohfeldt said.

“Testing as many people as possible has really kept us safe.”

Combined with the two clinics in Toowoomba, the respiratory clinics in the region have tested 2,500 patients showing symptoms.

“That was after there were no active cases in the region, so they all came back negative,” Ms Strohfeldt said.

As borders are set to open on July 10, Ms Strohfeldt said there is still a real possibility of a spike in cases.

“It hasn’t peaked yet, we have to keep vigilant until the government decides otherwise,” she said.

“We really need to keep doing all the good things like handwashing and social distancing.

Ms Strohfeldt commended the Condamine clinic for their efforts in proactively keeping the community safe.

“They’ve really put in the extra yards to keep the Warwick community safe, we’re really grateful.”

If you are displaying cold or symptoms of COVID-19, call the Condamine clinic on 4666 9666 to schedule an appointment at the Respiratory clinic.

Walk-ins are not accepted.