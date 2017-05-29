Draft budget under discussion by council

Southern Downs Regional Council will discuss draft budget submissions in a special meeting this morning.

SOUTHERN Downs councillors will this morning consider draft budget submissions in a special meeting in Warwick.

Councillors will discuss draft budget submissions made throughout March as well as presentations made to council in this morning's meeting.

The Warwick Gliding Club will give their case on the proposed $70,000 taxiway realignment, which they say is "unneccessary spending.”

Southern Downs Residents Action Group will come in front of councillors this morning to urge SDRC to continue to increase debt while keeping the impact on rates at a minimum, something the council has already vowed to do.

Warwick Turf Club will also discuss the sewerage charges incurred at their growing club, accommodation provider Eric McCulloch will table declining occupancy rates at Maric Park Cottages in Stanthorpe and Ivan Hancock will propose the reshaping of Myrtle St Killarney to provide better drainage.

The draft budget is expected to be adopted by June.