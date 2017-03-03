Dragfest to take place twice yearly in Warwick

DRAG RACING: Warwick Dragway will come alive next weekend with sounds of screeching tyres and some of the biggest engines in the country.

Thanks to the popularity of 2016 Dragfest, organiser John Loy said they had decided to expand the event to become a series in 2017.

"This is a new thing,” he said.

"Normally we have Dragfest in October but ,from now on, we're going to have two each year - one in March and another in October.

"Winners from both series will fight for the title and the cash in October.”

"The highest overall points scorer from each bracket over the two 2017 JP Racing Dragfest Series events will run off in single runs.

"The competitor closest to his or her dial-in wins $3000 cash.”

Mr Loy said the remaining nine competitors would receive free entry to the series JP Racing Dragfest round one in March 2018.

"We've got 10 brackets next weekend,” he said.

"From the Blown Outlaws, that's our feature bracket, to Xtreme sedans and Young guns.

"We had 250 entrants for Dragfest in October so this being the first one in March I'd hope for at least 150 entrants.

"People love coming to Warwick to race, it's a lot of fun and very laid back.”

For more info, visit www.warwickdragway. com.au or phone John Loy on 0427618695.