Dragons make a call on McGregor’s future

Paul McGregor is under enormous pressure to keep his job.

ST George coach Paul McGregor has kept his job after the Dragons called an emergency board meeting following another dismal loss.

The meeting was initially scheduled for next week but was brought forward to Tuesday following St George's 22-2 loss to the Bulldogs.

Club powerbrokers discussed McGregor's future and while there was plenty of speculation he would be sacked immediately, reports indicate the 52-year-old has received a stay of execution.

McGregor is contracted until the end of 2021 but the Dragons are yet to win a game this season, and have not scored a single try in the two rounds back following the interruption caused by coronavirus.

The Red V finished second last in 2019 and are now the only club without a win in 2020.

While they have been calls for McGregor to be sacked, the Dragons would need to offer him a substantial payout, reportedly around $1 million, if they terminated his contract early.

After the awful loss to the Bulldogs on Sunday, which follows an 18-0 defeat to the Warriors in Round 3, McGregor said he wasn't going to walk away.

"Not a chance, I'm not a quitter," he said on NRL 360. "You don't quit on people you believe in and have confidence in and have enthusiasm for your job. No chance."

McGregor also refused to buy into speculation about his future.

"We're not giving ourselves a chance in any of the games with or without the footy. What you just watched and I just coached wasn't good enough," he said.

"I can only control what I can and that's to go to work again. I've got to do the best in the conditions that are there at the moment and that's all I care about so if the decisions are made, I'm an optimist but I'm a realist as well so I understand the situation we're in."

McGregor’s career is hanging by a thread.

News of McGregor's survival comes as close friend and former representative teammate Laurie Daley said he holds fears for the coach after the dismal performance against the Dogs.

Speaking on the Big Sports Breakfast on Tuesday morning, Daley said people at the Dragons need to be honest with McGregor and that he would urge his friend to consider stepping aside.

"I would say, mate, it's not working," Daley said. "You seriously need to consider your position.

"Mate, I look at you now and you are not the same person.

"It looks as though it's getting to you, understandably.

"Do you need this stress in your life? Do you think you can get the best out of this playing group?

"I would say to you, mate, as a friend, I know you're no quitter, but you've got to make the decision.

"They're not playing for you at the moment and it might be time just to say, you know what, someone else needs to come in and do that job.

"I hope if that's the case I hope people are strong enough to tell him that, but I want him to do well, I want him to be there, I want him to come out the other side."