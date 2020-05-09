Menu
START YOUR ENGINES: Warwick Dragway may look empty now, but they’re already preparing for bigger and better events at the end of the year. Picture: contributed
Sport

Drags revved and ready to get back on the track

Jessica Paul
9th May 2020 10:00 AM
MORGAN Park’s racing enthusiasts are ready and raring to go as soon as they get the green light after the coronavirus pandemic cut the drag racing season devastatingly short.

Warwick Dragway event organiser Matt Loy said they were lucky to squeeze in one meeting before the virus struck, but there was no word yet on when they’d be able to reopen.

“It won’t be so bad for the winter because we usually shut down after May, but we’ve already lost three meetings this year due to the coronavirus,” Loy said.

“It’s a bit of a struggle, not having any meetings and not knowing when we can open up for those in the future.

“The best we’ve been able to do is have a couple of people go out and do a few laps and things like that.”

Loy added that while the downtime had been a good opportunity to finish some track maintenance and minor upgrades, he hoped the second half of the season would make up for lost time.

“From September onwards, we’ve got a few big annual meetings coming up to round out the season,” Loy said.

“It’s our twentieth (anniversary) this year, so our biggest meeting is in October, and we will hopefully be celebrating twenty years of Warwick Dragway.

“There’s no racing anywhere, so there’s heaps of people keen to get back to the track – once we can reopen, I think it will be some of the biggest meets we’ve ever seen.”

However, Loy also cautioned that the drags would only be able to return as soon as possible if the community continued to follow social distancing measures.

“For that one in October, we normally get up to 240 racers nominating and then three or four crew per racer, so you’re looking at a lot of people,” he said.

“We can obviously have events like that go ahead if (the government) lifts gathering restrictions.

“We’re heading into the winter break, so there’s three months to slowly step back, and hopefully we don’t have anyone getting silly and we can get back on the track sooner rather than later.”

