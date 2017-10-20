Drainage a drag for Allora residents

Photos taken by Karen Strange on Saturday showing rainwater failing to drain away on Forde St.

AS THE Allora Streetscape project wraps up, residents have raised concern over other aspects of the town's infrastructure.

Heavy rain at the weekend caused water to pool in the gutters around Forde St.

Photos posted by Karen Strange in the SDRC - Public Forum for Any Complaints Facebook page show the water failed to dissipate even after more than an hour from when the rain.

"I would rather see money spent on the drainage than the streetscape,” she said.

"Forde St drainage and practically all the drainage in Allora needs urgent attention.”

The Southern Downs Regional Council was awarded $200,000 for an upgrade to the PL Travers Park - the first stage of the streetscape redevelopment.

The project is one of seven to secure a share in $2.93 million in State Government Works for Queensland funding, with works to end by October 31.

SDRC has been contacted for comment about the drainage in Allora.