27°
News

Drainage a drag for Allora residents

Photos taken by Karen Strange on Saturday showing rainwater failing to drain away on Forde St.
Photos taken by Karen Strange on Saturday showing rainwater failing to drain away on Forde St. Contributed
Sophie Lester
by

AS THE Allora Streetscape project wraps up, residents have raised concern over other aspects of the town's infrastructure.

Heavy rain at the weekend caused water to pool in the gutters around Forde St.

Photos posted by Karen Strange in the SDRC - Public Forum for Any Complaints Facebook page show the water failed to dissipate even after more than an hour from when the rain.

"I would rather see money spent on the drainage than the streetscape,” she said.

"Forde St drainage and practically all the drainage in Allora needs urgent attention.”

Photos taken by Karen Strange on Saturday showing rainwater failing to drain away on Forde St.
Photos taken by Karen Strange on Saturday showing rainwater failing to drain away on Forde St. Contributed

The Southern Downs Regional Council was awarded $200,000 for an upgrade to the PL Travers Park - the first stage of the streetscape redevelopment.

The project is one of seven to secure a share in $2.93 million in State Government Works for Queensland funding, with works to end by October 31.

SDRC has been contacted for comment about the drainage in Allora.

Topics:  allora developments infrastructure southern downs regional council

Warwick Daily News
VIOLENT NIGHT: Woman assaulted in bar attack

VIOLENT NIGHT: Woman assaulted in bar attack

POLICE are investigating yet another violent night on Warwick streets, which ended with a brawl involving dozens of people

Child molesting former show boss loses appeal

Disgraced former Warwick Show and Rodeo Society president Neville John Fanning.

Former rodeo show president claimed jurors were wrong to convict him

UPDATE: Teen bashing victim on road to recovery

A doctor checks a womans blood pressure at Nambour General Hospital.Photo: Iain Curry / Sunshine Coast Daily

Friends and family have rallied around 15 year old

Arrest that scoundrel!: insightful exhibit arrives

Mayor Tracy Dobie (rigth) with AFP Queensland state manager Commander Sharon Cowden at the opening of the 100 Year of Federal Policing exhibit.

Display looks back on centenary of policing

Local Partners