Dramatic six-hour stand off ends in man's arrest
A MAN has been charged following a police operation on the North Coast yesterday.
Just before 4pm, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended a unit on Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads, after concerns were raised for the welfare of an occupant.
When police arrived, a man, armed with a knife, made verbal threats towards officers.
A perimeter was established, with specialist resources attending to assist.
About 10pm, police forced entry to the home and arrested the occupant, a 50-year-old man.
He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with common assault (DV), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (domestic), destroy or damage property, and use offensive weapon to prevent police investigation.
Police will allege in court that the man threatened and assaulted a 76-year-old woman, known to him earlier the same day.
The man was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.