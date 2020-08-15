Drawer discovery marks end of an era

An image of a solitary single-use bag discovered inside a draw has sparked a wave of nostalgia and a conversation about the death of the "plastic bag drawer" in Australia.

"I knew this day would come," a Reddit user wrote alongside the twisted bag inside a draw.

"As long as I can remember, the bottom drawer in the kitchen has always been for "spare" plastic bags. The plastic bag ban started on 1 July 2018 in Qld and I probably used one bag per week on average so there was over 100 plastic bags jammed in there. Now that it's free, what shall I use the bottom drawer for?"

"Covid masks," one poster suggested.

"Appliance manuals, old family cookbooks. A 1974 car manual, and plastic bags of warranties. Cellophane jam jar lids, a Pablo jar of vacola clips, some folded paper bags and a plastic shower cap, a box of rubber bands, and some pegs," suggested another.

"Taxidermied animals. Small ones," a third added, bleakly.

Aside from the suggestions, the post prompted Aussies to speak of their nostalgia for the "plastic bag draw" now that almost all supermarkets in Australia have stopped handing them out.

"I miss my cupboard full of plastic bags, contained within a larger, dominant plastic bag," wrote one.

Some said their old bag draw is filled with thicker re-suable bags, sparking environmental concerns

"It's pretty messed up isn't it," one person wrote. "We banned single use plastic bags and brought in thicker 'reusable' plastic bags that are used in exactly the same fashion and probably take double the time to biodegrade. Well played humans, well played."

The post comes as WWF-Australia issued a scorecard rating Australian states and territories by their ability to tackle the plastic problem, and Queensland has taken out top spot for the state government's introduction of legislation to ban single-use plastics.

If passed, the single-use plastic bill will ban the sale of plastic cutlery, straws and single-use plastic plates from July 2021.

Victoria, Tasmania and the Northern Territory tied for last place on the scorecard due to lack of action on phasing out some of the most littered single-use plastic items.

