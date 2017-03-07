31°
News

Dream poo-pooed, feedlot threatens peace in Allora

Sophie Lester
| 7th Mar 2017 7:24 AM
Leanne Doepel, Helen Grant and Rosemary Easton hold grave concerns for the potential construction of a feedlot near their Allora properties.
Leanne Doepel, Helen Grant and Rosemary Easton hold grave concerns for the potential construction of a feedlot near their Allora properties. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BARELY three weeks after retiring, Geoff Fiechtner and wife Helen Grant have put plans to build their dream home in Allora on hold.

The couple is concerned the development of a cattle feedlot, proposed for a neighbouring property, could put them in a smelly situation.

They currently live in Clifton and had hoped to relocate to the property just off Warfield Rd, but Ms Grant said the effluent irrigation area proposed in the development application would be too close for comfort.

"We share a boundary with the proposed nightmare," she said.

"Geoff had heard about it at the cattle sale last Tuesday (February 21) and then saw the signs had gone up on the fence next door when he came back this way afterwards.

"He's a brickie and we were planning on building the house ourselves after Geoff retired.

"He's just retired two-and-half-weeks ago, and I've been waiting 16 years for this, so we're pretty devastated."

Ms Grant is not the only ratepayer close to the proposed development who has concerns for the feedlot that could hold 3500 head or more of beef cattle.

Leanne Doepel and Rosemary Easton both live near the planned construction site, and are similarly distressed by the possible impact of the facility.

Mrs Doepel said she was concerned increased traffic on the dirt section of Warfield Rd, which bordered both her property and the development site, would worsen the state of the road.

The current application - which is open for public consultation until March 14 - includes a proposed traffic route that avoids Warfield Rd.

"It's taken us a few days to get our head around it because we didn't know it was happening," Mrs Doepel said.

"We saw it went in the paper on February 22 and it wasn't until February 24 or 25 that we saw the signs go up.

"Because we have a gazetted road between us, (they) weren't obligated to notify us.

"Half of Warfield Rd is a dirt road and our roads are in a bad enough state as it is, and we don't know how much damage the trucks are going to cause to the area.

"We're worried that if the areas allocated for manure and effluent were flooded in heavy rain whether that would run off into (Dalrymple Creek)."

Mrs Doepel said the noise and dust created by increased traffic, the unloading of grain silos and a large herd of cattle was also a concern.

Mrs Easton, who lives on Eastons Rd with her husband Bill, said intensive rural industry would disturb the peaceful environment they had come to know and love as long-time residents.

"Aside from our concerns about water, Bill's been here for 70 years, I've been here for decades, and we don't want the ambience of the whole area to be destroyed by offensive odours," she said.

Planning portfolio councillor Neil Meiklejohn said council engineers would look more closely at conditions of the application once the consultation period had been closed.

He said semi-trailers could travel along Warfield Rd, though the applicants would have to lodge a separate application for B-double access if it were required.

"The application is not at the stage where council has looked at a lot of that detail (with conditions) yet," Cr Meiklejohn said.

"The state Department of Agriculture and Fisheries do the assessment of the licensing of the feedlot and the water allocation.

"The applicants are relying on an existing water licence.

"I have suggested the two ladies should make arrangements to speak with Lawrence Springborg to discuss those aspects of the application that are in state control under DAF."

Cr Meiklejohn said the application would be reviewed and likely come before the council in April.

He said while there were valid concerns surrounding water contamination and other issues, it was unlikely land value would be affected.

"I am aware that one of the people concerned with the development application has suggested (the feedlot) might have an impact on the value," Cr Meiklejohn said.

"I haven't seen any evidence that rural industries would impact on the land value.

"Under state legislation people would need to prove there is an impact, and that would require someone to engage a property valuer."

Ms Grant, Mrs Doepel and Mrs Easton plan to speak with Mr Springborg at Allora Library tomorrow.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  allora feedlot warwick community

Escape the hustle of Brisbane with these top day trips

BRISBANE isn’t all about bright lights and river views, there are stacks of day trips in the Greater Brisbane region calling your name.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Baton on horseback to make area unique

Baton on horseback to make area unique

A YOUNG rider will be chosen to carry the Queen's Baton on March 29 next year to promote the region to the world in the run up to the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Dream poo-pooed, feedlot threatens peace in Allora

Leanne Doepel, Helen Grant and Rosemary Easton hold grave concerns for the potential construction of a feedlot near their Allora properties.

The couple is concerned about the proposed development of a feedlot

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Business owner takes on Bunnings in court

Real estate agent Helen Harm has vowed to fight the development of a Bunnings Warehouse on a flood plain near her Fitzroy St business.

A Warwick woman has taken on Australia's biggest hardware chain

Local Partners

Business owner takes on Bunnings in court

A Warwick woman has taken on Australia's biggest hardware chain with court action in a bid to stop the retailer building in the city's flood zone.

Bees back to busy work

BUSY BEES: John Craig, owner of Carramar Apiaries, in Warwick said grey box eucalyptus trees had flowered, boosting honey production.

Hot weather has been bitter-sweet for honey producers

Pittsworth gets ready for show

QUALITY: Kate Worth and Juliette Cronin parade the Champion Texel Ewe and Champion Texel Ram at the Pittsworth Show.

Promise of big event program in 110th year

Warwick art exhibit sure to inspire

FINE WORK: Greymare jewellery designer Kathleen Moon is one of the artists to exhibit at the Artistic Inspirations show today.

Feast your eyes at fine art exhibit

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Married At First Sight bride confronts sleazy groom

IN AN explosive scene, Cheryl found out Andrew had been trashing her behind her back — and his excuse was unbelievable.

Fiery cousins lose MKR cook-off

Caitie and Demi won the sudden death cook-off and are into the next round of MKR, which begins tomorrow.

Lama and Sarah eliminated after losing cook-off to Caitie and Demi.

Record-breaking Adele driven batty by Brisbane's bugs

Adele performs at The Gabba

“They’re everywhere. They’re all trying to kill me,’’ Adele screams

Emma Watson fires back over 'topless' photo shoot

The 26-year-old actress wore a cleavage-baring bolero

'Heroic' country Queensland grooms slam lewd boys' rant

Sean and Simon are hating it.

FANS praise Sean and Simon from Married At First Sight.

Russia considers banning 'gay' Beauty And The Beast

Luke Evans and Josh Gad in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

A US cinema has already banned the film for featuring gay character.

Adele confesses worldwide secret to Queensland crowd

Adele wows the crowd at The Gabba in Brisbane

ADELE has confirmed she is married — again.

&quot;Valley Views&quot; Emu Vale 10.42 Acres

246 Washbourne Road, Emu Vale 4371

House 3 1 3 $425,000

This near new 3 bedroom Westbuilt home set on 4.22Ha or 10.42 Acres close to the historic township of Emu Vale with magnificent valley views of the mountain...

Lifestyle Minutes From Town Centre

184 Warner Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Rural 4 1 3 $985,000

Located just 7.5 kilometres from Warwick's CBD this property presents an excellent lifestyle block with the potential of future development. The large home...

Immaculate Close to CBD

12 Myrtle Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $237,000

This well maintained 3 bedroom timber home situated close to the cbd and school. Kitchen, dining, lounge, reverse cycle airconditioning, covered entertainment area...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Extra Large 2898m2 Block

41 Little Warner Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 1 $270,000

This renovated 3 bedroom brick home situated on a huge 2898m2 block with plenty of room for the whole family. New modern stylish kitchen and bathroom, dining...

Lifestyle / Livestock

L2 Luna Road, Oman Ama 4352

Rural 0 0 $195,000

Approximately 162 acres of gently undulating mostly open grazing to lightly timbered. 35 kilometres east of Inglewood and 103 kilometres to Warwick. Watered with...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Popular Location

184 Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 4 $ 230,000

Period 2 bedroom plus sleepouts has lots of possibilities for enthusiastic renovators. Recently repainted inside and a deck added to the back. Enter via the front...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!