Dream run continues for planner

OVERJOYED: Peta Murphy is honoured to be decorating for the Winter Dinner at Warwick Town Hall.

A DREAM year continues for Warwick's local wedding and event planner.

Fresh from an incredible showing at the Queensland ABIA Awards, Peta Murphy from Wedding and Events Warwick has another string to add to her bow.

She has been tasked with the duty of decorating the prestigious Winter Dinner and Concert event held at Town Hall on Friday evening.

Mrs Murphy said she is over the moon to be involved with an event on the scale of Jumpers and Jazz.

"It truly is an honour to have been asked to decorate for the event,” Mrs Murphy said.

"I'm really happy to be involved, because the whole festival does so much for the local community.”

After a year of accolades, Mrs Murphy said that it is great to be recognised by her township.

"Pam Burley approached me and asked if I would like to get on board,” she said.

"It is great to get recognition and to be asked to by the committee for an event so important to Warwick such as Jumpers and Jazz.

"It's an awesome feeling when they have faith in you to deliver something special for a big event.”

Large-scale events can intimidate planners, but Mrs Murphy said that hasn't been the case as she prepares for the Winter Dinner and Concert.

"The whole process has been fantastic,” she said.

"They told me what they needed, and I bounced a few ideas back to the committee.

"I've been able to create what I think will work well, and we've really been able to gel together to get the job done.

"The event will be a classy one, with black, white and silver featuring prominently.”

A genuine interest in Jumpers and Jazz makes the occasion all the more special for Mrs Murphy.

"I absolutely love the festival,” she said.

"There's a buzz around town and the trees look amazing.

"My family and I are massive fans, and it feels good to give back to the community.”