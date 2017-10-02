Drenching rains rolling into Queensland

RELIEF: Rain to be a welcome sight in Warwick this week.

WIDESPREAD rains are expected to drench most of Queensland from today and Warwick is set to enjoy reasonable rainfall.

Rain will be a welcomed sight after an extended dry spell and will also ease fire concerns around the state.

Flash flooding warnings are in place from Bundaberg to Noosa Heads, with six-hour rainfall totals of 90mm to 120mm possible, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

Bundaberg and Gympie could have up to 180mm of rain.

Rainfall totals between Gympie and the northern Sunshine Coast have been 100mm to 200mm below average for the past three months.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Aditi Sharan said Warwick had recorded just 1mm of rain in the past 20 hours, but today there could be up to 17.9mm of rainfall.

Tomorrow is expected to bring about 16mm of rain before easing late in the day.

Ms Sharan said Warwick was predicted to reach a maximum temperature of 18.2 degrees today and 23 degrees tomorrow.

Overnight the Rose City fell to a minimum temperature of 8 degrees.