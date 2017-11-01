Dress-ups all part of the Johnny Cash fun

FROM John to June, organisers of the Johnny Cash Country Music Festival want people to don their best look-alike get-ups for the imminent festival.

While the concert at the showgrounds will take much of the weekend focus, the festival team is keen to add another dimension.

The Man In Black competition will take centre stage at the main street piazza and organisers say it's a way for them to make the event more accessible to the rest of the community.

"We wanted it at the piazza because we wanted to have an activity that's free to get the community involved,” Sarah Wilmott said.

"We want this to be part of the program that everybody can enjoy.

"Get everybody involved and get them excited for next year.

"People like doing that - they like dressing up as their favourite star,” she said.

Apart from a dress-up contest, there's also set to be three musical competitions run in conjunction.

From 9am-1pm on Saturday, November 11, musicians can enter the best traditional Johnny Cash song contest and best male and female interpretation.

"It's the first up. It's something that's designed to set up the thing for the coming years and yes ideally we'll get Johnny Cash' by the dozens in the next few years... but right now we just want to set the pattern,” Brian Wilmott said.

"I always thought of it as a community thing... that it'll do for Stanthorpe what Elvis has done for Parkes (in NSW).

On top of the music and look alike competitions there will also be a showing of Walk the Line next Friday night from 6.30pm.

For ticket information contact Andy Wilmott on 0408 428 440.