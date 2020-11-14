DRIED UP: Warwick misses out on region’s rainfall boost

NO RAIN NOVEMBER: Yesterday’s small rain gauge collections were Warwick’s first for the month. Photo: file

OVERNIGHT storms have done little to boost Warwick’s critically low November rainfall totals, with forecasts indicating residents could be waiting weeks for more wet weather.

According to rain gauge data from the Bureau of Meteorology and Environdata, Warwick collected between three and five mm during yesterday’s storms.

Allora was the hardest hit on the Southern Downs, collecting up to 10mm of rain in some areas.

The rain was the first Warwick residents had seen all month, and BOM meteorologist James Thompson said next week’s weather pattern would bring little relief.

“That air mass has dried off quite a lot, so we’re just expecting hot and sunny weather through to next week,” Mr Thompson said.

“For November, the average rainfall total is 55mm, so we’re quite a way from that.

“In October, Warwick reported 112mm, which is about double the monthly median of 51mm, so it was a reasonably wet October to balance it out.”

Predictions from BOM and online forecaster Weatherzone show scorching maximums between 33C and 35C for almost all of next week, with the only chance of rain coming from a potential storm on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Thompson encouraged residents to stay hopeful for more rain through this drier period, with the confirmed La Niña system to soon kick in.

“It’s still pretty early for the La Nina moisture to really affect southeast Queensland, it’s usually a little later in the year that we see that influence,” he said.

“It is a La Nina year though, so any showers or storms that do move through are likely to bring a bit more rainfall than they usually would.

“All it takes in Warwick is one or two decent showers or thunderstorms to move through to start reaching those monthly totals again.”