A 74-year-old drink-driver refused to co-operate with police officers after being pulled over at Keppel Sands.
Drink-driver, 74, tells police ‘I’m going to get more wine’

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
3rd Sep 2020 10:39 AM | Updated: 2:00 PM
DRINK-DRIVER Geraldine Leona Carter was in no mood to co-operate with the police.

After they pulled her over on Roden St, Keppel Sands, she became aggressive and hostile when questioned.

She was unsteady on her feet, slurring her words, and appeared under the influence of liquor.

She told police she had been drinking wine throughout the day and that she was going to get more wine.

When police required a breath sample, Carter refused.

She was warned multiple times that her refusal was committing an offence, but she continued to do so, stating she was "being unfairly targeted by police."

Carter was told she was under arrest and she attempted to walk away while saying: "Go on, grab a 70-year-old woman, I'm getting more wine."

Police warned her to stop walking away, but she did not listen.

An officer held her arm to stop her from walking away.

Carter refused to get into the police vehicle and began hitting two officers with "open palm strikes".

These blows did not cause the officers any pain or discomfort.

The officers continued to negotiate with Carter until she calmed down and got into the police vehicle.

After being taken to Rockhampton Police Station, Carter complied with a requirement to supply breath and returned a reading of .110.

The 74-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drink-driving, failing to provide a specimen of breath, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, and assaulting a police officer.

In relation to the July 25 offending, Carter's lawyer said that Carter had "flapped her hands" at police because they were touching her.

The court heard that Carter was an aged pensioner who had always contributed to society, most recently in the local South Sea Islander community.

It was told that at the age of 17, Carter was a nurse who had gone on to study medical degrees and lectured at a university.

In relation to the offending, Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said as an elder and community leader, Carter needed to set a better example and it was "sad" that she was before the court.

Carter was fined a total of $1450 for the five offences.

She was also disqualified from driving for three months.

No conviction was recorded.

 

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

