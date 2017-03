Queensland Police intercepted the man on the highway.

A 33-year-old Roma man has been charged with drink driving after registering a blood alcohol level of .096 at Goondiwindi at 12.25pm today.

He was intercepted on the Leichhardt Highway by Goondiwindi police.

The man had his license suspended for a day and will face Goondiwindi Magistrates Court next month on the drink driving charge.

He was issued with traffic infringement notices for failing to stop at a stop sign and failure to display P plates.