Assistant police commissioner's son brings drink-drive shame

A man has pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol, after crashing his vehicle.

TWO full-strength beers and a gin and coke were likely contributors to a car crash involving a driver who was more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Liam Codd had an alcohol reading of 0.162 after police were called to a crash at 3.30am in Springfield Lakes.

Liam Michael Codd, 24, from Balmoral, pleaded guilty to driving UIL on Saturday July 18.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said officers went to Springfield Lakes Boulevard and found a damaged silver Mitsubishi with three flat tyres.

There was also damage to street signs and a rock wall at a roundabout.

Ward was seen near the car using a mobile phone and told police he was the driver.

"He said he had two heavy beers and a gin and coke the night before," Sgt Dick said.

Defence lawyer Catherine Cuthbert said Codd had a mental health diagnosis and used alcohol instead of appropriate medication.

"He has written his motor vehicle off. He had to pay a debt of $14,500," Ms Cuthbert said.

"His father is Brisbane assistant police commissioner Brian Codd. So it is a great shame what he has done.

"I ask for some leniency as it is his first time before the courts. He is a promising young man."

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Codd had no criminal history, and noted his licence was suspended in October.

Ms MacCallum fined Codd $750 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

She warned him that he would then have to go on the costly Interlock program to be able to drive.