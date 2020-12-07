Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Zayne David Willie, 41, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13 to drink driving. Picture: Contributed
Zayne David Willie, 41, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13 to drink driving. Picture: Contributed
Crime

Drink driver had 7 beers before getting behind the wheel

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
7th Dec 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON man consumed seven beers before he was intercepted by police for a roadside breath test.

Zayne David Willie, 41, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13 to one count of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police intercepted Willie driving along Dean St about 11.20pm on October 21.

Ms King said Willie had told police he had consumed seven drinks that evening, with his last being only three minutes before interception.

She said he had a blood alcohol concentration of .093.

Willie's defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client was drinking Hahn light beers and had started at 6.30pm.

"He had planned to stay under the limit but miscalculated and is sorry for that."

Willie was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for 3 months.

drink driving rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Killarney hiker rescued in dramatic overnight operation

        Premium Content Killarney hiker rescued in dramatic overnight operation

        News Emergency crews were forced to make the mission on foot, staying with the 29-year-old for more than 12 hours.

        Warwick man charged after brazen business break-in

        Premium Content Warwick man charged after brazen business break-in

        News Investigations are continuing as the 36-year-old is released on bail.

        Five motorists rushed to hospital following crash

        Premium Content Five motorists rushed to hospital following crash

        News The Cunningham Highway rollover, east of Warwick, occurred early this morning.

        Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday.