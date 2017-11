NABBED: A Warwick woman was reportedly caught driving over the limit last night.

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman was allegedly caught drink driving on Grafton St this morning.

The Warwick woman was given a random breath test about 1.45am and reportedly returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.096.

Warwick Police Sergeant Lisa Self said the woman was charged with drink driving and given a notice to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on November 29.