DRINKS TO YOUR DOOR: It’s quarantini time!

DRINKS TO YOUR DOOR: Dennis Reynolds from the Warwick Hotel Bottle Shop loads up his car with a delivery.

COOPED up with your family and in need of a drink, but not wanting to go outside?

The Warwick Hotel’s bottle shop new home delivery service is the latest show of business resilience amid coronavirus.

Bottle shop assistant Dennis Reynolds said it was something the store had been thinking about for a while, but didn’t until act upon the idea until demand grew in light of virus closures.

“How things are at the moment, we wanted to reduce how many people were coming into the bottle shop and also considering that most people don’t want to be leaving their house right now,” he said.

The delivery service comes in light of a hectic few weeks for bottle shops around the country, including The Warwick Hotel.

“Last week was one of our busiest this year, second only to New Year’s Eve,” Mr Reynolds said.

“But now with the closures a lot aren’t working as much, and this week we’ve really felt that.

“People aren’t going to the bottle shop because they want to save a bit of money.”

Honing in on a delivery trend popular in major cities, the move was not only providing convenience to customers but also forging a way forward.

“Only time will tell if we will be busy within the next couple of weeks,” Mr Reynolds said.

“But it’s very important to get products to customers in the easiest way you can these days and that’s even more important now.”

The first trial was on Wednesday, and while word was still getting out, Mr Reynolds said he’d had lots of interest from the elderly population in Warwick.

“The majority of older people who don’t own a car and can’t come down now,” he said

“When we deliver it, Paywave is our preferred method, and I’m wearing a mask and gloves when I’m delivering to doorstop so it is safe.”

To organise a delivery, phone or text 0466 210 428 or 07 4661 7772.