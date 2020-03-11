Drive to provide dignity to Warwick women in need

PERIOD PAIN: Share the Dignity volunteer Julie Unwin is counting on the generosity of residents to help provide basic essentials for women and girls this March.

PERIOD PAIN: Share the Dignity volunteer Julie Unwin is counting on the generosity of residents to help provide basic essentials for women and girls this March.

A GROWING number of Warwick women are being denied access to their most basic rights as Share the Dignity organiser urges residents to continue to give this March drive.

The drive asks that residents donate sanitary products women or girls in need.

Julie Unwin, founder of the Southern Downs branch, said numbers continued to increase, even as rain arrived.

“Last year was absolutely devastating, our numbers almost tripled,” she said.

“There is always a demand for it.

“Even though there’s green grass in paddocks, people are still financially devastated from the drought.

“Green doesn’t mean they’re making money and it will take some years to rebuild.”

Mrs Unwin first got involved with the initiative when one of her students missed out on class because she couldn’t afford any sanitary items.

“Every woman and girl should have the right to dignity afford success to sanitary items and not have to use socks and newspapers,” she said.

“Even though think it isn’t happening in our town it is.

“ Just because its not the picture of homelessness you see in posters, where people are in tunnels and tents, many families are couch surfing because they don’t have a place to go home to.”

Tamara Hawks said Share the Dignity was a fantastic cause for Voyage Fitness to support.

Mrs Unwin would be partnering up with the Warwick Community Van, Carbal Medical Services, Lighthouse Community Centre, and St Vincent’s De Paul Society Warwick and all donations would be distributed locally.

Two Share the Dignity drives are held every year and donations can be dropped at collection boxes at Voyage Fitness, Ironside Industries and outside of Woolworths.

Tamara Hawks from Voyage Fitness, who had participated in the drive in the past, said the box was an easy and effective way to spread the message.

“People don’t know what goes outside their bubble,” she said.

“This way it’s in your face.”

A plan to have a permanent sanitary dispenser at the Warwick Hospital was also successfully in the works.

“It’s wonderful news, I’ve been advocating for a Pink Box in Warwick for quite a while,” she said.

“All these initiatives are just trying to make sure the word period isn’t a shocking one,” she said.

The drive will run for the entirety of March.