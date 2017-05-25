Driven to deliver the very best

READY FOR THE JOB: Staff member James Wilson, manager Paul Quirk and delivery driver David Smith getting ready to unveil the new Burson Auto Parts store in Warwick next month.

AFTER getting his start in the industry at 15, Paul Quirk is bringing a new auto parts store to the Rose City.

Mr Quirk will manage Burson Auto Parts which is set to open on Albion St on June 5.

He said he was looking forward to servicing the community he had come to call home.

"My first full-time job was with Repco while I was still in Toowoomba in 1980," Mr Quirk said.

"Starting out in the industry at 15 I didn't know that much about cars but had loved motorbikes.

"Being in the game that young is a lot like an apprenticeship and I learnt a lot and once I finished that apprenticeship I got transferred to Warwick as the assistant manager 32 years ago.

"I ended up marrying a Warwick girl and consider myself a true local now."

After leaving Repco, Mr Quirk worked with Holden and the Big W Distribution Centre.

He said he was thrilled to be returning to the auto parts industry after 10 years with the opening of the new store.

"I heard Burson was coming to town a couple of years ago and inquired at the time," Mr Quirk said.

"I've always enjoyed dealing and building relationships with customers and giving people what they want, being able to talk to them about cars and what they're looking for.

"I've had a lot of customers in the past who I've maintained friendships with and it's great to feel a part of the community and know they're excited for the store to be coming to town.

"The business is very trade focused - we're gearing up to supply mechanics and auto repair shops with all their needs as well as having the retail side of things."

Burson secured the site in mid-April and work is well under way for the store to open in the next fortnight.

"We don't mess about once we get going," Mr Quirk said.

"I'm really pleased to have the opportunity to build this store.

"The fitout started this week and we're building the store up from scratch, it gives us a sense of ownership because we're painting the walls and installing everything ourselves.

"We've had three B-doubles' worth of stock and racks come up from our head office in Melbourne so we've got a heap on the shelves already."

Regional manager Colin Hannaford said the company was excited to open in Warwick.

"We saw a need in the market for a bit of extra competition in town," Mr Hannaford said.

"Burson got started in 1971 and we've got more than 160 locations around Australia so it's great to be bringing the brand to Warwick."

Mr Quirk said the team members were hard at work to open in the next fortnight.

"We'll have five staff members including myself and we'll be open six days a week, including full day Saturdays initially," Mr Quirk said.

Burson Auto Parts Warwick will open at 50 Albion St, next to the Daily News, on Monday June 5.

For more information, go to burson.com.au or phone 4666 9700.