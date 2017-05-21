Driver charged after accident on country road

Police were called to the scene.

AN 18-year-old P plater has been charged with driving without due care and attention after the vehicle he was driving was involved in an accident on Tobacco Rd, Inglewood, at 12.20pm Friday.

Inglewood police said the man lost control of the ute on a culvert.

"The ute skidded sideways and hit a ditch. It was written off,” police said.

The accident happened on a bitumen stretch of road just after the rain started on Friday.

The driver and passenger were taken by private vehicle to Inglewood Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver will appear in Inglewood Magistrates Court on June 15.